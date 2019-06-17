Are your company’s brand and culture aligned?

Not long ago, a company’s relationship with its customers was paramount and “corporate culture” was deemed an internal concern. These days, however, culture and brand must be aligned, if not intertwined. This alignment provides clarity and a unified goal for the enterprise—as well as a path to growth.

Consider Zappos, which is well known for its dedication to top-notch customer service—no call-center scripts, no time limits on customer calls, and, above all, a goal to “wow” customers at all times. That philosophy is behind everything the company does; it underlies the firm’s management approach, and it drives the Zappos employee experience.

And Zappos isn’t alone. “Every company that’s crushing it right now is oriented around the customer,” says Chris Smith, managing principal of Grant Thornton’s Strategy & Transformation practice. “So the culture, the employees and everything they do is an extension of the customer experience they want to provide.”

While this alignment may seem intuitive, not many firms put it into practice. For instance, in Grant Thornton’s recent Return on Culture survey, 75% of executives assert that their organization has defined values that are communicated and understood—a statistic that only 33% of their employees agree with. “If you’re messaging one way to the external marketplace, why wouldn’t you message similarly to your internal marketplace?” says Erica O’Malley, organizational strategy leader for Strategy & Transformation at Grant Thornton. “When simplifying your messaging from the top, employees can then relate to the experience customers are supposed to have.”

For companies that are misaligned, the danger can be substantial, resulting in dissatisfied customers, unhappy employees, and other harbingers of trouble. Fortunately, there are signs to watch out for—and steps you can take to get back on track.

WHAT TYPE OF COMPANY ARE YOU?

When it comes to alignment between culture and brand, Smith says companies typically fall into one of three groups. The first, made up largely of legacy firms, hang onto the idea that culture is solely about the employee experience. They also tend to lack focus on how customers interact with, are served by, and, ultimately, experience their company. In Smith’s view, the clock is ticking for companies in this category, as they’re outpaced by those in the second group: companies that have focused on the customer experience from the very beginning, and strived to ensure that their internal culture aligns with the experience they want customers to have. “When you do that, it’s almost impossible for employees not to be integrated into the customer experience,” he says.