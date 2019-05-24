Who will replace Theresa May? 11 possible prime minster candidates, including Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Theresa May said this morning that she will step down after failing to win Parliament’s approval for her latest Brexit deal. The Conservative politician had tried for almost three years to negotiate the U.K.’s exit from the European Union, but ended up making almost no one happy. May announced her resignation outside 10 Downing Street in London. Her last day will be June 7.

With May’s departure, members of the Conservative Party will begin the process of finding her replacement, whom they hope will be in place before the Conservative Party Conference in September. Boris Johnson, the controversial pro-Brexit MP and former mayor of London, is considered the favorite to replace May, but he’s not the only likely candidate.

Here’s a list of 11 possible politicians who will vie for the top job, according to Metro UK:

Read the full analysis here.