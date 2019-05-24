Would you let Amazon 3D-scan your body for a $25 gift card?

Amazon has already amassed a staggering amount of data about its customers. But this is a tech giant, so it should be no surprise the company wants to know even more about you. As Mashable notes , Amazon is now running a study that is looking for volunteers who will allow their bodies to be 3D-scanned. Amazon says the study is “to learn about diversity among body shapes.”

Volunteers will go to Amazon’s Union Square office in New York City where they will be weighed and have their height measured. 3D scans, photos, and videos will then be taken of them in their everyday clothing. Next, Amazon will give them form-fitting clothing to wear (women, you’ll get a bikini or form-fitting shorts and sports bra to wear), and another set of 3D scans, photos, and videos will be taken.

For all this, one of the richest companies in the history of the world will give participants a $25 Amazon.com gift card. The study is run by Amazon Body Labs, which creates detailed 3D models for gaming and shopping. Amazon doesn’t say what the data it collects from volunteers will be used for specifically, only that it will be “exclusively for internal product research and not for marketing purposes.” It is possible, the data will be used to improve the capabilities of Amazon’s “style assistant” camera, the Echo Look. People interested in volunteering for Amazon’s study have until June 30 to take part. Full details can be found on the study’s website.