How the city of Baltimore has been crippled by a ransomware attack—and it could take months to recover

Visitors to Baltimore’s government website this week saw a banner message that might be jarring for a city that’s taken pride in its high-tech “smart city” initiatives.

“The City of Baltimore is currently unable to send or receive email,” the banner read. “If you need assistance, please call the department you wish to contact.”

That comes after the city’s computer network was struck by a massive ransomware attack that Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young said on May 17 could take months to fully recover from.

“We don’t have any [recovery] date as of now,” says James E. Bentley II, press secretary in the mayor’s office. “They’re just working around the clock to secure the environment, and then once they are certain that they have a secure environment, they’re going to start working incrementally to bring applications and email back online.”

The hack, first discovered on May 7, also interfered with real estate sales in the city since officials couldn’t verify that sellers didn’t have outstanding liens on their properties. The city has since introduced a new procedure effectively letting sales resume if sellers pledge to pay any outstanding debts on their properties. The attack also shuttered a “bad batch” warning system that lets drug users and healthcare workers know when there are especially deadly drugs being sold in the area, The Baltimore Sun reports, and made it impossible for residents to pay water bills and parking tickets online.

The city government has so far refused to pay a 13-Bitcoin, or roughly $100,000, ransom demand that the attackers have claimed would let the city unlock files encrypted by the attack, which used a malware variant nicknamed RobinHood to encrypt city data.

It’s not the first time government computers have been struck by ransomware—Albany, New York, suffered brief digital disruptions in April after a similar attack, and Atlanta reportedly took months and spent millions of dollars to recover from such an attack last year, allegedly the work of Iranian hackers. And experts warn that such hacks on government systems could continue, with municipalities in particular often struggling to keep up with the demands of cybersecurity.