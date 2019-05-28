How to make more time for your side hustle

You likely think about how you should be working on your side hustle at all hours of the day and night. But if you’re like most people I’ve encountered as a time management coach, that thinking doesn’t necessarily translate into action. It’s easy to go days or even weeks without significant progress. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

By restructuring your days, you can put in more time on a more consistent basis. As an added bonus, these techniques can help you feel like you’re working far less because you aren’t always guiltily thinking, “I should be working on my side hustle now.”

Here are three possible strategies for redesigning your schedule to have more time for your work outside of your day job.

Reserve prime-time work blocks

“Prime time” may always mean one thing when you’re talking about TV, but when it comes to individuals, everyone is different. According to Daniel H. Pink’s book When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing, we fall into one of three categories: a morning “lark,” a night “owl,” or an in-between “third bird.” Depending on where you fall, it will make sense to position time for your side hustle differently.

For example, if you’re a lark, you can set aside the first hour or two of your day to work on your own projects. This means that you’ll either have to get up earlier or shift your start time at your day job a bit later.

If you’re a third bird, you can use a similar strategy of getting personal tasks knocked out before diving into your other work. Or you could also be productive by finishing your day job a bit early, say at 4:30 p.m. or 5 p.m., and then working on your side hustle for an hour or two before wrapping up for the day.

As a night owl, you’ll accomplish the most by doing the opposite of a lark. Work in the evening, then give yourself permission to sleep in and go to your main job later. For example, you may find that you can get a tremendous amount done from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Or later.