Productivity Confidential: Episode 1 (podcast)

If you check emails by phone while on-the-go or work from home occasionally, you’re part of the remote workforce. Cutting-edge technology and a new generation of entrepreneurs and managers are transforming the concept of the 9-5. In today’s always-on work culture, employees who want flexibility in their schedule, location, and commute are finding more ways to work how, when and where they want than ever before. On this episode of the Productivity Confidential podcast, we sat down with Sara Sutton, CEO and founder of FlexJobs, to talk about the challenges and opportunities of building a remote-first office, why she’s a telecommuting evangelist, and how to get your office to embrace the future of work.

Highlights from the podcast:

TED BROWN: You’ve been in this industry for more than a decade now. What trends have you been seeing in remote work and flexibility?

SARA SUTTON: Really, the biggest change I’ve seen is that we all work remotely already. In professional jobs, 99 percent of people are already working remotely … the difference is that we’re doing it without realizing it. We all check our phones on the commute, at home, on the weekends. We work from our laptops, tablets, devices. And that is remote working. We don’t do all of our work sitting on our desk at our office any more.

BROWN: That turns the stereotypical vision of what a remote worker looks like on its head. If we’re talking the ‘have laptop, will travel’ type who want to go live in Bali and work remotely for a month, you’re saying those are actually the minority of folks.

SUTTON: I would say the digital nomads, as a pure off-the-cuff guess, are less than 1 percent of … what the general population of remote workers are. [For] the mass majority of people who are interested in remote work, it comes down to needs versus wants. It’s because they live in an economically depressed area or rural area and they can’t find job opportunities near them. It’s because they’re a working parent, and they struggle with not having enough time to put toward their family the way they’d like to. They don’t want a super commute … that’s stressful and not great for your health … there’s a lot of people who are looking to this as more of a need for a better quality lifestyle — for their health, their financial well-being than it is just a warm, fuzzy want.