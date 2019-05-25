How to prevent potential employees from ghosting you

Ghosting: a term for disappearing or going missing in action without any explanation. You’ve probably heard it in the realms of the online dating world, where a romantic interest would cease all communication after a few dates. But it seems like it’s starting to creep into the professional space. As Fast Company previously reported , professional ghosting can mean anything from neglecting emails to not paying an invoice (and avoiding all contact with the contractor).

Workers are supposedly bringing the same etiquette (or lack thereof) they use on dates into the world of work, according to NPR. They don’t bother to give a resignation notice and are opting to skip on jobs without a text or email. The practice is so pervasive that “ghosting” appears in the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Beige Book Report as an employment trend.

Ghosting has also become a routine part of recruiting. According to a survey conducted by market insight firm Clutch, almost half of job seekers feel it’s reasonable to ghost a potential employer. This trend is derailing the hiring process. In an attempt to get things back on track, recruiters are lining up twice as many applicants in anticipation of no-shows and being ghosted partway through the process.

What’s behind the growing popularity of this new practice? Is it a shift in power dynamics due to tight labor markets? Millennial malaise? A generation of digital natives embracing the culture of now? Whatever the reason, rather than focus on why employees ghost, employers should focus on what they can do to keep employees from pulling a disappearing act. Here are a few strategies I’ve learned.

Start things off on the right foot

First impressions count. In most cases, the hiring process is the first experience prospective employees have with your company. And if the process is chaotic, it can turn candidates off (just like a disastrous first date).

A quick call or email to update candidates on where things are at can go a long way to keep them engaged and in the running. It can also protect your company’s reputation, and word spreads fast when a company notoriously leaves potential candidates hanging. Besides, failing to keep applicants in the loop will come back to haunt you. According to the Clutch survey, nearly a quarter of candidates say they ghost when a company goes silent. Clear communication–especially during the early stages–is essential.

Pay attention to your onboarding process

That good first impression should extend beyond recruiting and hiring. SHRM reported that up to 20% of turnover happens within the first 45 days of starting on a new job, and this is often due to a bad onboarding experience. If you want your new hires to stay for the long-haul, you need to have a structured and well thought-out onboarding plan.