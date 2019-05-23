Why Coca-Cola chose to relive the New Coke disaster for Netflix’s “Stranger Things”

It’s a marketing campaign that has lived in infamy. Back in April 1985, Coca-Cola launched its first new recipe in 99 years to help put a modern spring back in the brand’s step . . . and it spectacularly backfired. The sugar water-loving public revolted, demanding the company reverse course. It took 79 days, but eventually the company reissued the original formula as Coca-Cola Classic, and soon the new formula disappeared forever.

Until this week.

The upcoming third season of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things takes place in 1985, and the show’s creators the Duffer Brothers included the infamous New Coke. Eyeing a potential brand partnership opportunity, Netflix reached out to Coca-Cola to see if it may want to revisit what’s widely considered its greatest failure. And in uncharacteristic fashion for a giant heritage brand, Coca-Cola marketing execs ended up embracing the idea enthusiastically.

“They wrote us into the third season in a fairly meaningful way, so they brought us the idea. And you can imagine that it wasn’t the idea that we were maybe expecting to hear,” says senior vice-president of strategic marketing Geoff Cottrill. “There was a moment, when anybody who’s been on this project sort of said, ‘Oh wow, are we . . . are we really gonna think about doing this?’ ”

Oh, and they did. Starting today (May 23) at 5 p.m. ET, Coca-Cola will release a limited number of 12-ounce cans of New Coke, with the original 1985 formula, as part of a bundle, through its site at cokestore.com/1985. Free cans of New Coke will also be available for a limited time via an Upside-Down-inspired vending machine in select cities, starting in New York and moving to other locations. The Duffer Brothers also directed a new Coke ad that will be playing in cinemas around the country.

Stranger Things has always been pretty meticulous about its period details, and Coca-Cola had provided the show with signage, packaging, and other branded bits in the show’s previous two seasons. This is decidedly more elaborate.

“We had the conversation about recreating New Coke in the limited run, and I think every single person when they were brought the idea, kind of scratched their head,” says Cottrill, given the product’s frosty reception 34 years ago. “Netflix brought us a really big idea. And we looked at ourselves in the mirror and said, there’s no way we can say no. You got to do that. ”