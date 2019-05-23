Trolls will now need to prove they watched a movie before trashing it on Rotten Tomatoes

Life can be pretty hard for a man sometimes. Women are now committed to stealing jobs that have long been strictly the province of men–jobs like Ghostbuster , Jedi , or space captain . Those who wish to see patriarchal traditions prevail have been forced to watch this mutiny unfold, their only recourse being organized efforts to lower the performance review grades of these women pioneers.

Now that option will no longer be available to them either.

It used to be that anyone could log on to Rotten Tomatoes and vote on the audience score (not to be confused with the critical rating). That’s probably the reason Star Wars: The Last Jedi suspiciously earned a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 54% compared to a critical rating of 92%. (Or at least it’s something the leader of an alt-right group called “Down With Disney’s Treatment of Franchises and its Fanboys” claimed to have had a hand in.) After similar schemes have attempted to sink the scores of films like March’s Captain Marvel, Rotten Tomatoes will no longer allow users to rate theatrically released films without proof of purchase.

In a press release, Rotten Tomatoes explained, “Starting today, Rotten Tomatoes users can opt-in to get their rating and review ‘verified’ if they purchased their movie ticket on Fandango. Top exhibitors AMC Theatres, Regal and Cinemark Theatres plan to participate as ticket purchase authenticators later this year.”

The new system will continue to allow the entire spectrum of cinephiles to rate and review films on its site that they may or may not have seen, however. That user score will be available to view separately from the score made by people who definitely saw the film. Now, the only way to contribute to trashing a movie’s audience score will be to contribute to its success, an existential dilemma for any committed troll. May the force be with them during this dark time.