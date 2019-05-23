Here’s how to win the Australian Uber submarine ride of your deep-sea dreams

The next time you take an Uber, it may not be a run-of-the-mill ride to work, or a shlep back home after a night on the town. It may be in a submarine, touring the largest and longest coral reef in the world.

In partnership with Queensland’s tourism board, Uber Australia yesterday announced its scUber project, the world’s first “rideshare submarine experience,” which will give a few fauna enthusiasts the chance to go on an underwater journey along the Great Barrier Reef.

Australia’s marine wildlife haven stretches for 1,429 miles and is bigger in area than the U.K., the Netherlands, and Switzerland combined. The idyllic biodiversity sanctuary is home to 3,000 separate reefs and 1,500 species of fish–including the “Great Eight” collection of species, which includes sharks, whales, clownfish, and giant clams.

Uber users in each of six participating countries, including the U.S., can enter the scUber competition by describing, in 25 words or less, why they should win the experience. (One from each country will be chosen, valid for two people.) The lucky duos will be transported to the reef for free in June, and treated to five nights’ accommodation and perks including a rainforest tour and UberEats credit.

But for residents of Queensland, the sign-up is more surreal. Aussies in cities like Cairns and Port Douglas can log into the Uber app bright and early at 7:30 a.m. and type in “Great Barrier Reef” as their destination. If chosen, winners will leave at 9 a.m. in a car, then transfer to a helicopter to reach the Reef–and then explore the world wonder in the ride-share submarine.

The company stated that it would donate AUS$100,000 ($54,000 U.S.) to the Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef, in support of conservation programs. “Uber is committed to harnessing the power of technology for good,” said Susan Anderson, regional general manager of Uber Australia and New Zealand, in a press release. “We are proud to partner with Queensland to help showcase the reef to the world with the launch of scUber.”

It’s unclear as to whether scUber riders will be able to access typical Uber options like connecting their Spotify playlists, but we assume that uncertainty won’t prove much of a turnoff.