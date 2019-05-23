Here’s footage from the brilliant alt-universe where Lena Waithe has Jimmy Kimmel’s job

Who: Emmy-winning writer and performer Lena Waithe.

Why we care: “What you are watching right now is a girl from the South Side of Chicago living out her Arsenio Hall dreams,” Waithe announces at the top of her stint guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! (The host was out, lending a hand on The Jeffersons/All in the Family extravaganza.) Since we at Fast Company have been big fans of Waithe ever since she first made her mark on Master of None years ago, she’s living out our dreams as well. Watching Waithe make Aunt Becky jokes, flirt with Halle Berry, and appear in a sketch with a bunch of adorable little kids feels like watching footage beamed in from the alternate universe where Waithe has taken one of the Jimmys’ jobs. Here’s hoping the real universe begins to resemble the alt one sometime in the near future.

Watch the full monologue and kid-filled sketch below: