Watch a plastic water bottle decompose over 450 years in the longest live stream ever

It’s pretty clear that humans cannot handle plastic water bottles responsibly. If they’re not leaving them in the finale of Game of Thrones, they’re leaving them in the bottom of the ocean , rivers, streams, and littered along the beaches waiting for some hardy plogger to pick up. Our attachment to plastic water bottles is obviously taking a toll on the planet.

To draw attention to our troubling relationship with plastic, World Wildlife Fund, aka the environmental group that beat Vince McMahon to the WWF trademark, has launched a new project–a live stream built to last 450 years.

The project, designed by Lisbon-based creative agency NOSSA for WWF, is meant to show the real-time decomposition of a plastic bottle. Since plastic doesn’t really decompose at all, the result could end up being the longest live stream ever. The live stream was launched in Lisbon on March 30, but if you missed it you can watch here sometime over the next 449 years.

In addition to raising awareness of about the plastic pollution littering our only habitat, WWF also wanted to gather 400,000 signatures for a petition that will be presented to key global leaders at the United Nations meeting on the environment. It has already exceeded that goal by some 80,000 signatures, but sign anyway before you go buy a reusable water bottle.