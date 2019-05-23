Surprise! The Lonely Island just dropped an unannounced visual album on Netflix

In 2016, The Lonely Island delivered unto the world an impeccably observed, hilarious satire of the recent concert documentary craze, and you probably didn’t pay to see it. Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping was a huge flop, making it unlikely that Andy Samberg’s joke-rap goof troupe will get their next future cult classic theatrically released. Fear not, however, because the trio has apparently absorbed the ego blow and moved on from it with a new project. Last night, The Lonely Island surprise-dropped a new visual album, Beyoncé-style, on Netflix.

It wasn’t a complete surprise. Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the group announced that something was coming at midnight, giving eager fans half a day to prepare.

What eventually followed is the group’s new visual album, The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience. The project features a bunch of interconnected videos charting the rise of real-life 1980s baseball stars, Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco, with guest appearances from Sia, Haim, and Maya Rudolph. Samberg and company have been firmly in sports territory for a while, with their series of HBO movies like the tennis-themed 7 Days in Hell and the cycling spectacle Tour de Pharmacy. They’ve also been appearing in live shows as The Bash Brothers recently.

Watch for The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience to either make a huge splash online heading into Memorial Day weekend, as Netflix clearly intends, or to go largely unnoticed but beloved by avid fans who eventually force all their friends to watch it over the next several years.