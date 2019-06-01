6 lessons I learned by doing a paid newsletter for a year

The free newsletter I’d been writing for the previous two years, Cord Cutter Weekly, had built up a healthy audience of more than 11,000 subscribers. In surveying and talking to my readers, I sensed some demand for a separate newsletter that covered broader tech topics, but with a focus on tips and advice. Advisorator was born in May 2018 as a $5 per month or $50 per year subscription service.

One year later, Advisorator is a modest success with nearly 200 subscribers. That’s enough to take some meaningful pressure off the monthly freelance grind, and it continues to grow every month. Plus, I love putting it together.

It’s also been a great learning experience. Paid subscription newsletters are a weird new breed of journalism, whose small audiences run counter to everything we’ve known about how online publications should work and the conventional wisdom that scale is essential. And while they’re starting to catch on, the territory still feels largely uncharted. Here’s what I’ve learned from a year of doing one myself:

Freedom is the best part

Writing for Fast Company, TechHive, and PCWorld, I’m fortunate to have a long editorial leash. The relationships I have with my editors stretch back for years, so the odds of having a decent story idea shut down are pretty low.

Still, nothing compares to the freedom of running your own publication, in which people have invested specifically in hearing what you have to say. You can write stories that may be too long or too short to pitch as a freelancer, react to existing stories without feeling like you’re promoting (or insulting) a competitor, or indulge in ideas that might be a little too eccentric for other publications. So long as people continue to subscribe, you can feel confident in what you’re doing. In a way, writing a paid subscription newsletter feels a bit like blogging in the late aughts, except with a more sustainable business model.

You need a loyal audience to upsell

If not for Cord Cutter Weekly and its 17,000 readers–and if not for my editors, who’ve graciously let me promote that newsletter at the bottom of my stories–Advisorator would have been a disaster. I know this because my efforts to promote the paid newsletter in other venues have gone nowhere. I’ve tried Facebook ads, Twitter self-promotion, handing out business cards, and posting flyers around Cincinnati, where I live. I even gave a well-attended presentation on cord-cutting at my local library, which I thought for sure would net at least an Advisorator subscriber or two.