Elon Musk’s The Boring Company will build a Las Vegas transport tunnel

The $48.7 million project’s contract was awarded to The Boring Company by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). The project will see the construction of an underground Loop transport system for trade show attendees at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

As The Boring Company states on its website, the LVCC Loop will connect the LVCC New Exhibit Hall with the existing campus (North/Central/South Halls). Typical walk times between the two locations can now take a person up to 15 minutes. However, once The Boring Company’s high-speed underground public transportation system is in place, a trip will take only around one minute aboard the Loop’s modified Tesla vehicles.

Announcing the deal on Twitter, Elon Musk said The Boring Company plans to start construction on the Loop by July and is aiming to have it completed by “end of year.”