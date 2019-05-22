Gen Z’s 20 most-loved brands, ranked

Google is a hit with Gen Z. In a new poll, those born between 1995 and 2015 ranked it as their generation’s most beloved brand.

Morning Consult Brand Intelligence, a brand tracking platform that surveys thousands of brands daily, announced which companies are favorited by Gen Z. In the coming year, it’s estimated that they will surpass millennials as the largest U.S. generation.

The group found that Gen Z particularly prefers tech, entertainment, and food brands, which outperformed other categories. Following Google, the most popular companies included Netflix, YouTube, Amazon, and Oreo. Several retailers also made the top 10, such as Walmart and Target. And while Chick-Fil-A has earned some controversial headlines, it came in at No. 11.

Here’s the top 20:

Google Netflix YouTube Amazon Oreo PlayStation Walmart Target Doritos Nintendo Chick-fil-A Nike Marvel Studios Spotify Instagram Pizza Hutt Sprite Dunkin’ Donuts Dollar Tree Skittles

The results were based on two separate survey blocks conducted online. The first had between 425 and 1,435 Americans aged 18-21 rate brands overall. The second, which dived into demographics, spanned surveys of 169 and 1,220 Americans.

Other highlights include:

The category of most loved by women included Bath & Body Works (No.4), Walt Disney (No.9), and Dove (No. 13).

Gen Z males, meanwhile, have a soft spot for Playstation (No. 4), Doritos (No. 7), and Marvel Studios (No. 9).

In the most-loved-by-ideology category, Chick-fil-A nabbed the No. 3 spot for conservatives, while Pixar came in at No. 10 for liberals.

Urban communities ranked Nike as the fifth favorite brand. In suburban communities, that ranking number belongs to Nintendo.

For more insights, check out the full report at Morning Consult.