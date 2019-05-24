6 ways to strike the right tone in your job interview

You can read a million different pieces about nailing a job interview. How to avoid making common mistakes . How to prep for bizarre interview questions . Even what you should wear to get the gig. But one thing that’s rarely addressed is tone.

While the word “tone” often refers to the voice, more broadly it refers to the way you sound when you speak and the feeling people get about you. Your tone is an expression of vocal and word patterns. It’s a subtle (but crucial) reason why an interviewer might be turned off and not hire you–or why they might be drawn to you and make you an offer. Follow these six guidelines and you will come across as a polished, confident, and compelling candidate.

1. Be assertive, not aggressive

This distinction can make all the difference in an interview. Being assertive means that you can confidently affirm your ideas; being aggressive means that you have a fighting attitude. (In fact, the word “aggressive” comes from the Latin word aggressio, meaning “attack.”)

Women often tell me they’re afraid of sounding too aggressive, which is understandable, given the frequency with which people still fall back on stereotypes about women in the workplace. Regardless of your gender, your interviewer can easily be turned off if you come on too strong.

To avoid this, stay away from edgy expressions like “I feel you’d be making a mistake if you pass over me” or “I have other options, of course.” Also make sure you don’t sounding aggressive toward your last boss or company, as in “I didn’t like my boss,” or “The culture was Neanderthal.” Be assertive and simply present your ideas and your value clearly and confidently (“I feel I’d be a great fit.”)

2. Be confident, not self-important

Here, too, there is a fine line that you must walk. Being confident involves showing your strengths clearly and convincingly, but if you push your credentials too far or too emphatically you’ll come across as self-important.

For example, a job applicant will sound confident if she says, “I believe I have the background to succeed in this role,” whereas an applicant will sound self-important if he says, “I’ve got everything you’re looking for; when do I start?”