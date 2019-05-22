Prada is finally going fur-free

Italian fashion house Prada is going fur free in 2020. The company made it official in a tweet this morning.

The move comes after the Fur Free Alliance, a group of 40 animal-protection organizations from 30-plus countries, struck up conversation with the beloved brand to convince it that fur is, like, so over. Now Prada is moving toward ethical luxury that doesn’t harm animals just so humans can look trendy.

“The Prada Group is committed to innovation and social responsibility, and our fur-free policy–reached following a positive dialogue with the Fur Free Alliance, in particular with LAV and the Humane Society of the United States–is an extension of that engagement,” said Miuccia Prada. “Focusing on innovative materials will allow the company to explore new boundaries of creative design while meeting the demand for ethical products.”

The change has been a long time coming. Last year, after Prada was the target of a concerted email campaign by animal rights activists to get them to stop using fur, the company revealed it had been moving away from it and toward man-made materials and recycled goods—and reinventing its iconic nylon bag.

Now the company will go fur-free and cruelty-free, and will no longer sell mink hats or fox coats or rabbit fur-lined anything. It’s a change customers will see in effect in the spring-summer 2020 women’s collection. The Prada-owned brands Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe will also stop using animal hair.

Prada is just the latest fashion house to make the animal-friendly choice. Last year, Burberry announced it would stop using real fur in its products and Gucci stopped using fur in its spring-summer 2018 collection.