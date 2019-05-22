DowDuPont giving generously to lawmakers sitting out a ban on controversial pesticide

Lawmakers who are sitting out a fight to ban a controversial pesticide linked to brain damage in children and farmworkers have received about 27 times more campaign cash from its primary manufacturer since 2017 than House members pushing for a prohibition on chlorpyrifos.

Ten of the 107 cosponsors of the Ban Toxic Pesticides Act of 2019 reported receiving $14,000 in campaign contributions since 2017 from the Midland, Mich.-based DowDuPont Inc. Federal Election Commission records show 118 of the 330 congressmen who haven’t sponsored the measure received $379,651 from Dow during the same period.

The disparity underscores the high stakes at issue in the long-running battle between environmentalists and Dow, a major corporate ally of the Trump administration that reported almost $86 billion in sales last year. Although the Environmental Protection Agency decided to ban chlorpyrifos for residential use in 2000 because of its potential danger to children, the remaining uses of the pesticide have been at the center of legal battles since 2007, when a coalition of farmworkers and environmentalists filed suit to ban it completely.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, the New York Democrat who sponsored a similar measure during the last session of Congress, said it’s “unconscionable for EPA to turn a blind eye as children and workers are exposed to this poison. If the EPA won’t do its job when it comes to chlorpyrifos, then Congress needs to act–and do so quickly.”

A companion bill has been introduced by Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M.

Jeopardizing continued existence

Chlorpyrifos was developed by Dow and introduced to the U.S. market in 1965. The Obama administration proposed banning the pesticide in 2015, based on studies that suggested it had the potential to cause brain damage to young children and farmworkers who were exposed to small amounts. A U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service report completed in late 2017 but blocked by Trump administration officials found chlorpyrifos was among a trio of pesticides that were so toxic, they “would jeopardize the continued existence” of more than 1,200 plants and animals. The Trump administration reversed the ban in March 2017.