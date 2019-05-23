These are the kitchen trends you’re about to see all over the place

White cabinets. White quartz, granite, or marble countertops. White subway tile backsplash. Maybe a brass faucet , or some black paint in the mix, if you’re feeling cheeky. This very HGTV kitchen has been rinsed and repeated all across America. Tasteful, sure. High-end, certainly. Bland, definitely. But what comes after this aesthetic? Perhaps something with some pizzazz.

The Danish kitchen brand Reform just debuted three new kitchen cabinetry designs–and each is actually compatible with Ikea’s core platforms for easy installation, making them an intriguing mix of high-end and accessible.

“We want people to think the same way about kitchens–which we spend so many hours in–in the same way as we think of a designer lamp, chair, or table. We use a lot of money on those, but have just white kitchens . . . why?” says Reform spokeswoman Anne Grønskov. “Kitchens are a huge part of our homes, and in a lifetime we spend so many hours there, so we should prioritize the kitchen design!”

The most avant-garde highlight of the collection is Match, created by Muller Van Severen. It imagines cabinets rendered in soft polypropylene plastic, in six mix-and-matchable colors, which range from bright emerald green to something resembling an unripe peach.

Frame, by Note Design Studio, imagines cabinetry that looks like it came out of an old-world smoking den, in a rich, quartersawn European oak veneer. (There’s a light blue and white version of the frame, too, but why would you?) To open the doors, you push on them, and they pop out. You can also purchase handles.

Plate, by Studio David Thulstrup, is a more typically modern design, maxed out with metal. With aluminum or stainless steel paneling that’s been brushed, matte, or glossily finished, you can imagine Plate as the perfect complement to the stainless steel appliance trend. You want metal? Let’s just make the whole kitchen metal–happy now?

Whether you like these designs are not, they all seem like a convincing take on the kitchen of the future. It could be colorful and customizable, rich and comforting, or just clad in metal like commercial kitchens have been for decades.