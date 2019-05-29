Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business share advice for new grads

That’s one bit of wisdom you’ll hear from the bold leaders who make up Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business community. The 2019 list, which recently debuted, marks the 10th anniversary of this unique and timely project, and to celebrate, we reached out to some of the folks we’ve featured over the years, from founders and VCs to showrunners and chefs. Here’s their advice for succeeding in any creative pursuit:

“Never stop chasing the dream–what seems impossible, or feels just out of reach,” says Marcus Samuelsson, the chef who started the Red Rooster chain of soul food restaurants. “That striving is where creativity lives.”

Nora Zimmett, chief content officer at The Weather Channel, agrees that it’s vital to think big, and to dare to challenge stagnant ideas. “Just because something has always been done this way, that doesn’t mean it is the right way,” she says. She counsels new grads to pursue the “what if” mentality: to believe in achieving the impossible rather than humbly lowering their expectations of themselves. “It is always easier to reel in an outrageous hypothesis than to augment a simplistic one.”

Alex Rappaport, cofounder of Flocabulary, a Brooklyn-based company that creates educational hip-hop content for kids, also approves the “what if” mind-set. “People rarely regret daring boldly,” he says. “More often, they regret playing it too safe.”

Those elevated expectations may lead to snags along the way, especially at first, but: “Rejection is part of the process,” says Sylvia Acevedo, CEO of Girl Scouts of the USA. “Never lose your persistence, resilience, and determination. Always be looking at how to get from a ‘no’ to a ‘yes.'”

Many of our creative alumni suggest that wide-eyed graduates should embrace their uniqueness and not shy away from being different. Candice Morgan, head of inclusion and diversity at Pinterest, is particularly vocal about this, stressing that there’s a need for creatives to be noncompliant mavericks. “We learn processes we are supposed to follow–we may even be shamed for thinking outside of these boxes,” she says. “Remember: Your creativity and unique perspective is a gift and should be explored and shared.”