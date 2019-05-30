Small but mighty: how to use apps to improve your marketing

Digital marketing lets you connect with your audience any time in a personalized way. But, with all of that promotional opportunity just a few clicks away, you may feel overwhelmed. As a small business owner, the more you can organize, automate, and streamline marketing tasks, the more successful you will be.

Fortunately, there are a number of digital tools that can help you tackle key marketing areas. These apps are proven game-changers for entrepreneurs who use those tactics, and they can help you improve and simplify the following aspects of digital marketing.

Social media management

Stringjoy, a boutique guitar string company based in Nashville, Tennessee, uses Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube to build personal, long-lasting relationships with its customers. Founder and President Scott Marquart says monitoring interactions on multiple social accounts gets “wily and unwieldy pretty quickly.” He recommends Agorapulse, a social media management tool that filters social mentions and messages into one inbox. Pricing starts at $79 per month.

“Customers will communicate on whatever platform they are most comfortable with. If their order doesn’t arrive, they might drop a comment on your YouTube video or Instagram post. Having an app that integrates everything is essential, so you don’t miss opportunities,” Marquart says.

In 2015, Marquart did Instagram hashtag research to see what posts were resonating with guitar lovers. He started applying Stringjoy strings to cool-looking guitars and sharing the photos on his feed. The company still uses this strategy today, using Later, a mobile app for planning and scheduling Instagram posts. Later has a free version for individuals and a $19-per-month plan for small businesses. Buffer is a popular multi-platform management choice. Costs range from $16-$99 per month for small businesses.

Digital graphics customization