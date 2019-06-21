Photographer and entrepreneur Joshua Kissi says you must follow this Instagram account

Joshua Kissi is a creative director, photographer, and cofounder of Tonl, a culturally diverse stock photo company. Here, he shares his favorite media makers.

1. Instagram

@princejyesi

This image maker based in Ghana has a vibrancy that perfectly depicts what Ghanaian culture is about.

2. Twitter

@Ayishat_Akanbi

Ayishat’s ability to cut through the noise of Twitter is a talent in itself. If you follow her, expect to read tweets that make you cringe and feel inspired at the same time.

3. Podcast

Maekan

Maekan is a website about the creative community and the curious. They occasionally feature podcast episodes inspired by their web content.