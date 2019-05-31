Always Be My Maybe star Ali Wong says her biggest career risk was getting pregnant

Fast Company: What’s your best habit, and your worst?

Ali Wong: I drink a ton of water, but I pick my nose.

FC: Do you have a work uniform or wardrobe staple?

AW: My Opening Ceremony varsity jacket. It was a gift for walking their runway a couple years ago. I’m usually wearing that, a black Helmut Lang T-shirt, sweatpants from Stateside, and velcro sneakers from Acne or Stella McCartney.

FC: How do you unplug?

AW: Drink a cup of hot tea while I pick up piles of children’s books, clothes, toys, or bags lying around the house. It’s quite meditative when nobody else is awake. And I have a rule where I don’t look at any devices for an hour before going to bed.

FC: What advice would you give your younger self?