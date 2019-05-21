Justin Bieber is launching a “self-care” deodorant with Schmidt’s

The biggest proof that millennials are flocking to natural deodorant? That Justin Bieber is now collaborating with Schmidt’s Naturals, the aluminum-free deodorant brand known for unorthodox scents like coconut pineapple and vanilla rose.

On Tuesday, Schmidt’s Naturals announced that the pop icon will help develop a new scent called Here + Now. The brand described the special-edition deodorant as “inspired by the idea of self-care and being present.” It will hit stores in fall 2019.

In a press statement, Schmidt’s Naturals cofounder and CEO Michael Cammarata explained that partnering with Bieber is a pivotal step toward appealing to more mass audiences.

“Given Justin’s recent transition to using more natural products, the time was right to make something happen and bring to life an exclusive product collaboration that will bring new fans into the naturals category,” said Cammarata. “The name, Here + Now, is intended to inspire a conversation around health, wellness, and optimism for the future. This deodorant is a means to talk about the issues that we all face day to day, and how we can support each other in our collective journey to live our best lives.”

Schmidt’s Naturals is one the fastest-growing natural deodorant companies in the $6 billion U.S. body care and deodorant sector. The trendy brand is now carried by over 20,000 retailers big and small, including Costco, Walmart, Whole Foods, and Urban Outfitters. By reformatting natural ingredients in fun flavors and sleek packaging, it was able to amass millennial shoppers, many of whom put a premium on better-for-you ingredients.

The natural beauty and body care market is expected to reach $22 billion by 2024, due in part to millennial consumer behavior trends, reports Persistence Market Research. And according to global market research firm Mintel, roughly 25% of U.S. consumers now purchase natural deodorant.

In 2017, consumer goods giant Unilever acquired Schmidt’s. Since then, the brand expanded into new categories including soap and oral care.