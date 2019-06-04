advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Russian Doll has a killer soundtrack. Here’s what the show’s creator listens to for inspiration

If you loved the trippy Netflix series, Leslye Headland’s eclectic playlist will be right up your alley.

Russian Doll has a killer soundtrack. Here’s what the show’s creator listens to for inspiration
[Illustration: Kim Roselier]
By Yasmin Gagne1 minute Read

Leslye Headland is a playwright, screenwriter, and director, and the co-creator of the Netflix series Russian Doll. Here, she shares her daily playlist for waking up, working out, and writing hit Netflix series.

advertisement
advertisement

1. Waking Up

“Autumn Leaves,” Cannonball Adderley

I play a full jazz vinyl in the morning for coffee and breakfast. This is the first track off my favorite album.

2. Commuting

“The Harbor is Yours,” Aesop Rock

Aesop Rock is my favorite artist for public transportation.

3. Working Out

“California Soul” (Diplo Remix), Marlena Shaw/Diplo

You can’t not move to it.

advertisement

4. Hard at Work

“Aruarian Dance,” Nujabes

I usually write to Nujabes instrumentals.

5. Mellowing Out

“San Francisco Knights,” People Under the Stairs

There’s nothing more mellow than this group.

In the Zone

6. “Brazil,” Geoff and Maria Muldaur

When I was working on Russian Doll, I listened to the Brazil soundtrack by Michael Kamen. This is the title song.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life