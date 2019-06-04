Russian Doll has a killer soundtrack. Here’s what the show’s creator listens to for inspiration

Leslye Headland is a playwright, screenwriter, and director, and the co-creator of the Netflix series Russian Doll. Here, she shares her daily playlist for waking up, working out, and writing hit Netflix series.
1. Waking Up
“Autumn Leaves,” Cannonball Adderley
I play a full jazz vinyl in the morning for coffee and breakfast. This is the first track off my favorite album.
2. Commuting
“The Harbor is Yours,” Aesop Rock
Aesop Rock is my favorite artist for public transportation.
3. Working Out
“California Soul” (Diplo Remix), Marlena Shaw/Diplo
You can’t not move to it.
4. Hard at Work
“Aruarian Dance,” Nujabes
I usually write to Nujabes instrumentals.
5. Mellowing Out
“San Francisco Knights,” People Under the Stairs
There’s nothing more mellow than this group.
In the Zone
6. “Brazil,” Geoff and Maria Muldaur
When I was working on Russian Doll, I listened to the Brazil soundtrack by Michael Kamen. This is the title song.