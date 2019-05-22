How I.M. Pei mastered the big idea

I.M. Pei made a powerful impression on me long before we met. I first encountered him not in person but in a documentary film titled A Place To Be, which I saw in my final year in architecture school. The film chronicles his creation of the East Building of the National Gallery of Art, and it reveals an architect at the peak of his powers, inventing new fabrication processes and collaborating with scores of others to realize his unique design. There’s a scene in which skilled cabinet makers and workers in hard hats work side by side, hand-sanding and oiling thousands of square feet of clear-grained fir. They are crafting pyramidal forms for architectural concrete. The resulting concrete waffle will span the top of the main gallery, virtually impossible to inspect close-up, but Pei knows his ceiling must have a finish as fine as the polished Tennessee marble of the walls.

Architects around the world regard Pei, who died last week at the age of 102, as a master who used the symbolism of form to tell stories and communicate ideas. The Louvre Pyramid (1989) proves that bold geometric forms can live in perfect harmony with centuries-old civic architecture, and that subterranean design, which comprises most of the project, can also be an artistic statement. The Bank of China building in Hong Kong (1990) announces the financial prominence of China to the world.

We are moved by the precision and faithfulness he shows to his work. There is never a line or curve wasted; it all contributes to the whole. And nowhere is that more evident than in the city of Boston.

I arrived in Boston in 1979, and over the next 40 years saw I.M. Pei’s ideas transform the city and neighboring Cambridge. Pei started his relationship to the cities when he was an architecture student at MIT, then a graduate student at Harvard, and later briefly teaching at Harvard. He returned again and again, ultimately creating six buildings and one master plan as principal designer, with several more iconic spaces completed by his firm.

Beginning with his 1961 master plan for Boston’s Government Center, Pei’s ideas helped transform Boston’s image of itself from a stodgy, conservative, and parochial East Coast enclave into a modern, tech-driven urban center of innovation and art, science, and creativity.

The master plan created a grand collection of civic buildings and spaces of a scale appropriate to an important city. Bostonians often mourn the loss of Scollay Square, a vibrant public square downtown, but at the time it epitomized the urban decline of Boston from the Great Depression into the 1960s. Even the publicly unloved City Hall (1968, designed by Kallmann McKinnell & Knowles) is an important building in the development of Boston past its midcentury parochialism. Like Pei’s master plan, it sends a message that Boston would reassert its place in the world with an important civic gesture.

He was also unafraid to break the rules. His Green Building on the MIT campus (1964) is a muscular tower soaring amid traditional campus buildings, as if to announce the raw power of its concrete composition. (Students have taken a more playful view; in 2012 they created a vast game of Tetris on its gridded exterior in what was called “the holy grail of hacks.”) Pei designed three more modernist buildings at MIT.