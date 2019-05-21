This alternate ending finally gives Game of Thrones fans what they want (no petition required)

Who: Dan Olson, a video editor and the creator of storytelling-based YouTube channel Folding Ideas.

Why we care: Everybody has an opinion about the Game of Thrones ending. Some say Sansa and Arya Stark had way more interesting stories than their brother Bran. Others think it’s weird that Cersei and Jaime Lannister would have survived had they stood slightly to the left. Others still are wondering how a water bottle could have showed up in a shot, so soon after Coffeegate. And the most disgruntled of all have petitioned HBO to redo the entire final season.

But unlike most people with such opinions, Dan Olson actually did something about it. The YouTuber’s latest video gives the Game of Thrones finale the John Hughes treatment, throwing on a killer ’80s tune (“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears) and laying out the future of each surviving character. This is how dissatisfied fans will come to learn that Arya eventually discovered land west of Westeros and called it “Westereros,” the seemingly unkillable Bronn died in a bar fight three days after the events in the show, and that Ghost lived a long life, filled with frequent and thorough pats on the head. The only way to improve the video might have been to submit it to the Walk of Life Project, but the Tears for Fears song is a more than acceptable substitute.