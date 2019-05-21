Stop the Bans: How to find a protest and protect abortion rights today

As more and more state legislatures move to ban abortions and restrict reproductive freedoms, nonprofits and civil-rights groups are organizing a massive wave of demonstrations across the country today (Tuesday, May 21) to send a message to anti-choice lawmakers.

More than 400 “Stop the Bans” demonstrations are planned for various times throughout the day, in locations like courthouses, town squares, and statehouses. The day of action is being spearheaded by groups including the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, NARAL, and dozens of others who want to protect reproductive rights.

“This is Trump’s anti-choice movement … and it’s terrifying, particularly for women of color and low-income women who are most affected by these bans,” the groups say on their website. “We will show up to speak out and fight back against this unconstitutional attempt to gut Roe and punish women. Politicians shouldn’t be making decisions best left to women, their families, and their doctors.”

For anyone who wants to take part, organizers have created an interactive map with the times, locations, and detailed descriptions of each event. To RSVP, just visit this page, plug in your zip code, and find an event near you.