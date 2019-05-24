This is how to have more epiphanies

If you’ve ever completely changed your mind about something, or suddenly realized the solution to a problem you’ve been contemplating for a while, you probably had an epiphany–a swift insight that made everything clear. While epiphanies are powerful, they can also feel rare, but it’s possible to take steps to invite more of them into your life, says Erik Dane, distinguished associate professor of management at the Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University.

“Having epiphanies is counterpoint to today’s disturbing trend toward stability, becoming rigid and entrenched in your views, attitude, and beliefs over time,” he says. “It’s hard to teach a dog new tricks, and epiphanies are cases to the contrary. Suddenly people have an experience that reorients where they’re going in ways they didn’t see coming.”

Epiphanies differ from ideas, says Dane. “You can have many ideas at any point and on any given day. Epiphanies are aha moments that are powerful in shaping our trajectory.”

In his new research published in Academy of Management Discoveries, Dane found that 50% of people report having had at least one epiphany in their lives. Some experience more. “It’s an emotional experience [that] doesn’t happen every day,” he says. “We constantly play around with ideas in our heads, but the rate at which those moments produce an epiphany is rare.”

While not all epiphanies are positive, Dane says people who have them often express appreciation or gratitude. “Epiphanies resolve psychological tension,” he says. “It’s often something someone has been grappling with that leads to an epiphany. Maybe they’re discontent in their career and don’t know where to go. They’re grateful for an experience that resolves the tension.”

How epiphanies happen

Before an epiphany, the mind is playing around with possibilities at an unconscious level, says Dane. “Eventually a powerful solution leaps out, and things finally make sense,” he says. “Because the person can’t see what’s happening in their brain, they try to make sense by looking at circumstances and credit serendipity, instead of unpacking behind-the-scenes cognitive activity. They feel they received the insight instead of being the creator of it.”

The reluctance to take credit is often the delight of being part of a mystery, says Dane. “‘The universe gave it to me’ is a more uplifting narrative than to say, ‘I just figured it out,'” he says.