Startups need to know these truths about resellers and integrators

Q. When is it time to start selling our software through third-party channels? I think it could be a big differentiator for my company, but some say it’s still too early and I should focus on selling directly. –Founder of software startup

Dear Founder,

Many software startup founders dream of having a channel business. Who wouldn’t want other organizations out there selling on your behalf, telling your story, absorbing the cost of sales, and sending the money back to you? It sounds too good to be true! And while it is a legit way to amplify your business, for many companies it’s too early and it makes more sense to focus on your direct sales efforts first.

A channel business, by definition, is an enterprise selling multiple products in a very cookie-cutter, boilerplate approach that can add value at scale. Often at a startup, you are learning your way into go-to-market and doing high-touch, visionary sales, which are anathema to channel partners. They are not set up for that. While your goal is to land a marquee account, theirs is to sell lots of things to lots of people.

Since their salespeople are selling lots of products–not just your product–you need to ensure that your value proposition is easily understood, so that it will be easy to sell versus the rest of the products.

Everything must be so crisp and concise and consistent that it’s almost formulaic so channel partners can pitch your message and sell your service seamlessly.