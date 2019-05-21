Pandora thinks Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran will be the kings of summer 2019 radio

Get ready to either pony up for industrial-strength earplugs or hear Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber everywhere you go this summer.

Streaming music service Pandora has released its predictions for the songs of summer for 2019, and their duet “I Don’t Care” is in the running to be the top tune blasting through Instagram stories of beach parties, hotels re-creating beach parties in their rooftop bars, and actual beach parties.

Here are Pandora’s predictions for the top 5 Songs of Your Summer of 2019:

DJ Khaled, “Just Us” feat. SZA and “Wish Wish” feat. Cardi B & 21 Savage

“Close Friends” Lil Baby

“I Don’t Care” Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“Tu Vecina” Maluma feat. Ty Dolla $ign

“If I Can’t Have You” Shawn Mendes

If you’re thinking, I would rather sit through Some Guy explaining his theory on why [Game of Thrones SPOILER ALERT!] Bran Stark’s ascension to the Iron Throne is like the Westeros version of the unexpected rise of Bitcoin than listen to Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber harmonize, don’t worry. There are other options. Pandora has a long list of summer song possibilities–some posted below–that include everything from K-Pop icons BTS to Billie Eilish to City Girls and Carrie Underwood.

If you’re still unhappy and don’t want to listen to Blink 182’s or the Jonas Brothers’s comeback anthems, Pandora is also releasing Personalized Summer Soundtracks to let Premium subscribers hand over the responsibility of coming up with the perfect summer soundtrack to Pandora’s trusty staff of humans and algorithms (aka its team of musicologists and its Music Genome Project). Now all you need to bring to the beach party is Capri-Sun and non-coral-killing sunblock.

Here are a few of the songs that are also in the running to be the 2019 Song of the Summer. Blast the full summer playlist here. Please note, all of these songs are better than Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s track (even The Chainsmokers):