These are the dangers of using humor in the workplace

You probably know that there are many benefits of humor in the workplace. It encourages creativity , and it can help improve relationships, which leads to a better work culture . But it would be wrong not to mention the dangers of humor. Bob Mankoff, a former cartoon editor at the New Yorker, says humor can “unite and divide, teach and taunt, attract and repel.”

Humor is like a screwdriver–an incredibly useful tool that often involves a twist. When used in the right context, it can help you construct and deconstruct any number of objects. But to get the benefits, you have to use it correctly. If you try to use a Phillips head screwdriver on one of those screws that looks like a star, it won’t fit.

Humor is a fantastic tool when you use it appropriately. When you don’t, it can have serious consequences. Here are some dangers that you should be aware of.

Danger No. 1: It can distract people

Distraction can sometimes be a good thing. If you’re stressed out at work and near the point of burnout, taking a break to recharge can be valuable. But distraction can also create disaster.

As Jim Lyttle, PhD, shared in his paper on the judicious use of humor in the workplace, “While [humor] may seem harmless enough on a personal level, tomfoolery can lead workers to ignore quality or safety standards.” If you’re working in a factory and are too focused on your music, you could accidentally run into a wall or get hit by a forklift. Or if you’re working on a presentation, you might go down a rabbit hole of finding the perfect dog picture to include rather than focusing on building the rest of the content. Because humor is fun, it can keep people from focusing on the right things.

One of the first humor workshops I delivered at P&G was on using humor for innovation. The feedback after the event was that it was too fun. Too fun? That’s a thing? But to one person it was. “I had a lot of fun, but I don’t see how it’s going to help me do my job better.” I had failed to make a clear connection between the exercises and their impact–how making up words and defining them uses the same creative muscles as coming up with innovative solutions.

Some people also use humor as an alternative to getting anything done. Humor doesn’t replace work. If your boss says, “Hey, do you have those TPS reports?” You can’t just respond with a joke and move on. You actually have to do the TPS reports.