Elizabeth Warren really does have a plan for everything—even one voter’s love life

In her bid to become the Democratic candidate to take on Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, Warren has stood out from the pack of 22 other contenders by creating comprehensive policies on a wide variety of subjects. She has a well-defined plan on forgiving student loans, universal child care, abortion rights, Department of Defense and lobbyist ethics, breaking up big tech, free college, data collection, data breaches, revitalizing unions, and guaranteeing access to affordable health insurance by putting a 2% tax on wealth above $50 million.

On the campaign trail, Warren has proven herself to be knowledgable and prepared with a plan for everything. So when actress and comedian Ashley Nicole Black asked on Twitter, “Do you think Elizabeth Warren has a plan to fix my love life?” it shouldn’t have been a surprise that Warren replied (even though she wasn’t tagged in the tweet!) with a plan to make a plan. You have to admit, Warren is good.