Whoops—someone left a water bottle onscreen in the Game of Thrones finale

Once the Game of Thrones team started speeding toward the show’s conclusion, like an Iditarod of direwolves, things started to get a little sloppy. Sure, there’s the storytelling itself, where what felt like several novels worth of plot were CliffsNotes’d into two truncated seasons with some story elements left flapping in the breeze, forever unresolved. But there were, of course, other signs that Team Thrones was ready to move on–namely, some anachronistic slip-ups.

First, there was the most-paused coffee cup of all time, which popped into frame, memorably, in episode four. Perhaps you heard about it. And now, just when we had all finally moved on with our lives, a water bottle appeared onscreen in last night’s series finale.

As Twitterer @BethIsLoco first pointed out, King’s Landing appears to have done some dimension-hopped bartering with the chancellor of Poland Springs.

Continuity errors are common on TV shows and movies. As we’ve mentioned before, IMDB has a whole “goofs” section for every movie and show. However, when a series is as widely watched as Game of Thrones–something that generally doesn’t happen anymore–and the creators just had to digitally scrub a coffee cup from the show, you’d think there would be more effort to avoid such errors. It’s like the Lannisters always say: valor morgoofis (all goofs must die).