Lin-Manuel Miranda’s 7 pieces of advice for new graduates

2. Find people with similar or complementary goals who you trust, and who make your work better.

3. Find a way to be around the thing that you love, and you’ll find people who are there for the same reason.

4. Through collaboration, you can make something greater than the sum of your collective gifts.

5. You’re going to make so many great mistakes, from which you will learn.

6. Be a good person to others. Earn a reputation for being hardworking and a good person, and they’ll want you in the room.

7. Nurturing creativity is a prerequisite for success, and when married to hard work and the right collaborators, it’s undeniable.