Game of Thrones is over: The three scenes you’ll be arguing about Monday morning–and forever

The show that many have called the last collective pop cultural experience finished its series finale in a way that will satisfy many of its millions of fans around the world, as much as it will infuriate millions of others. To paraphrase Tyrion Lannister, now that Game of Thrones is over, fans are now just left with each other to deal with. Perhaps it’s appropriate that the show that brought us all together at scale now leaves us in a fractured state of divisive opinion and rage, exactly where we already are on so many other IRL issues.

The sniping began before the show was over. Of course it would. The steady drumbeat of discontent has built over the last two seasons, with many fans questioning the rush to race through the final episodes. But one look at the petition to have this season rewritten (now at more than a million signatures) illustrates the magnitude of how seriously fans have taken this show, and the levels of self-importance some have in its telling.

Personally, I think my favorite scenes were Tyrion and Jon’s chat in the former’s makeshift cell, the final small council meeting with its mix of bureaucracy and banter among much-loved characters, and then the fact Ghost finally got a damn pat on the head.

But here are the three scenes (again, SPOILERS AHEAD) and outcomes most people will be arguing about today and maybe forever, gods (old and new) help us all.

Daenerys death scene

I mean, perhaps the wings gave it away (maybe the AC/DC hero can recut it with some scene-appropriate Slayer), but Daenerys was in full delusional, messiah mode from the jump here.