Why a U.S. federal privacy law could be worse than no law at all

Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis called privacy the “right to be let alone.” Perhaps Congress should give states trying to protect consumer data the same right.

Congressional intrusion But Congress could bring this experimentation to a halt if lawmakers enact a weaker privacy bill that overrides state laws, as industry lobbyists are seeking. Congress frequently preempts state laws. For example, the federal arbitration law prevents states from regulating arbitration agreements, even barring states from merely requiring that contracts require arbitration on the first page. I don’t mean to say that there’s no room for Congress to get involved. Most Americans still lack important privacy protections, and Congress could help fill that gap. But rather than circumventing state laws, a federal privacy law should work in partnership with them – just as federal laws regulating auto safety such as airbag requirements operate in tandem with state regulations that govern related issues such as how fast motorists can drive. Industry advocates, however, don’t want federal and state laws to exist side by side because they say companies will have trouble following the rules of different states. Businesses had the same concerns about state data breach laws, and testimony from Marriott’s CEO suggests the company didn’t find it too troublesome to comply with them, however different. It’s more likely, then, that companies realize that it will be easier for their lobbyists to win a victory in one legislature – Congress – than in 50 states.

Related: How Big Tech is trying to shape California’s landmark privacy law Lobbyists have also argued consumers would be bewildered by such a patchwork of state privacy laws. They claimed, for example, that a consumer driving from Biloxi, Mississippi, to Bellevue, Washington, would be confused by the different privacy regimes she would encounter. But that same person – during that same drive – copes with a wide variety of traffic laws. Drivers seem to be able to navigate those different laws just fine. New tech, new threats to privacy Another concern is that technology is continually improving, with each new advance creating a new privacy challenge for consumers that they cannot now foresee. Biometrics is an example of an issue that only in recent years has become a serious privacy concern. It’s one thing to use facial recognition software to unlock your phone, another if companies are able to buy your image so they can tailor the ads you see to what you look like. Illinois was at the forefront of innovation when in 2008 it passed a statute that prevents companies from selling information about consumers’ fingerprints, retina scans, voiceprints and similar items and requires companies to notify consumers before capturing biometric information. Other states, like Texas and Washington state, have since enacted similar laws.

Related: A landmark ruling gives new power to sue tech giants for privacy harms But it’s another reason a federal privacy law preventing states from experimenting may be worse than no federal law at all. Federal preemption would mean states could no longer respond to threats to privacy. And consumers would have only Congress to turn to for a remedy. Given that the last major consumer privacy law at the federal level is already two decades old, it’s hard to believe the frequently frozen Congress would keep up with the times. Worse, consumers would risk losing their only bargaining chip in the fight over their personal data: companies’ fear that states might put a stop to whatever they’re doing. Brandeis, a prophet on privacy, called the states the “laboratories of democracy.” Let’s see what results the labs produce before we stop experimenting – and risk learning the best solutions. Jeff Sovern (@ jsovern ) is a Professor of Law at St. John’s University. This essay first appeared at The Conversation.