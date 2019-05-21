I talk too much about money and you should, too

It was the typical chitchat that happens at dinner parties. One of the women at the table was talking about starting a service business. I’ve been a business owner and consultant, as well as a longtime business writer, so I immediately launched into how she could do the math on her rates and suggested what she might charge per hour.

The table got a little quiet, and someone changed the subject.

It’s not the first time that my openness about money and what contractors should charge, or employees should be paid, has made others uncomfortable. Freelance writers like me often share information about rates and contract terms. As downward pressure on rates has made it tougher to make a living as a soloist, questions like “what do they pay?” and “what’s the contract like?”–considered rude in polite company–are common queries among freelancers and gig workers.

Sometimes, that bleeds over into my personal life, and I’ve been accused of talking about money too much. More people should join me.

When to say what you pay (and are paid)

I’m not saying that you’ve got to load a digital file of your tax return onto your phone (not a great idea for a variety of reasons) or broadcast your annual salary to the world, but our collective reluctance to discuss money in various settings can hold us back. In my freelance circles, sharing pay data appropriately–for example, when it’s not in violation of a contract or putting your client relationships at risk–with trusted colleagues helps writers negotiate. The pay and overall compensation information others shared with me helped me understand when I was first starting out that it’s possible to earn a good living as an independent writer.

But, that openness doesn’t carry over to other areas of life. A February 2019 survey by Quicken found that 43% of people don’t even tell their spouses or partners what they earn.

In the workplace, lack of salary transparency contributes to gender and other pay gaps and biases. PayScale’s “2019 Compensation Best Practices Report” found that, while most employers want to be more transparent about pay, in reality, the needle isn’t moving toward greater information sharing. PayScale has a spectrum of transparency, ranging from sharing full compensation data with individuals (1) to providing pay scales to all employees (3) to providing ranges and specific employee pay information to all employees (5).