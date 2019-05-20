10 inspirational newsletters that will help you live a better life

I’m not sure how he does it, but Eric Barker seems to suck up business and self-help books like a turbo-powered vacuum cleaner. But unlike the rest, who sort of leave it at that, he takes things even further, synthesizing information in a warm and witty way. Frequency : Sporadic (approximately 1 to 2 times per month) Perfect for : Business and self-help book lovers looking to inject more into their brain, and anyone looking to stay on top of “thinking trends” Number of subscribers : >320,000

So it’s no wonder we all feel the impulse to protect our personal email inboxes more than ever. When you open it up, you want substance, which is why I make sure all the newsletters I subscribe to fit the following criteria:

Austin Kleon’s Newsletter

I like the idea that success blocks future success. Are you killing it as a real estate agent? Great. But what if you hadn’t quit ballet? Would you be on Broadway right now? Hard to know because you’re selling so many condos. Are you a great vice president of something-or-other at your company? Fantastic. But what artistic itches remain inside? Austin Kleon’s newsletter helps me scratch those itches. He’s a former reference librarian turned best-selling author (Steal Like an Artist, Keep Going) who points my brain at all kinds of visual art, “ear candy,” quotes, and ideas every Friday morning. This newsletter is a great reminder to keep challenging my own ideas and helps me explore lots of little “what if I dids.”

Frequency: Weekly

Perfect for: People who want to rock themselves out of stasis, anyone who likes getting their brain poked with art, and those who feel a bit uncultured (like me) in big broad areas like music, painting, and film

Number of subscribers: >60,000

Aha Parenting by Dr. Laura Markham

I am trying to be a better dad. Sometimes I yell at my kids and then feel a huge wave of shame. I get frustrated when it’s taking 15 minutes to put on rain boots because we’re late and it’s not raining–even though my kids aren’t doing anything wrong. They’re kids. Often I find what I’m lacking are the right words, or rather the right way to say something in a way that’s meaningful to them. That’s exactly what Dr. Laura helps with. Her emails are simple, clear, and–I like to remind myself–aspirational. So, what do we do now to get ready? Make it a game. (“You can’t put your boots on! No way, nooooooo wayy!”) And my wife, Leslie, uses a new technique of playing a song as a countdown to get going. (“Bust a Move“ by Young MC works great.) Some days are frustrating. But Dr. Laura’s email is helping me (slowly) become a better dad.

Frequency: You choose between weekly, or weekly plus two blog posts.

Perfect for: Parents who want to be better parents, those fascinated by language and communication, and (for the same reason), managers and leaders of teams

Number of subscribers: > 130,000

Granted by Adam Grant

Adam Grant is the youngest tenured faculty in the history of the Wharton School, writes a New York Times column, gives TED Talks, and drops an award-winning podcast. Oh, and he debates Malcolm Gladwell in his spare time. I think it’s safe to say he’s at the top of the social sciences Pyramid of Influence. Every month his newsletter gives me a little peek at the world through his eyes. I always find at least one article to share with friends and family. (And I really liked this profile on Adam from Philly Mag.)

Frequency: Monthly

Perfect for: Business book junkies, leaders looking to become better leaders, anyone looking for new ways of thinking about the same old things

Number of subscribers: >100,000

Ahhlife.com

Okay, so technically this isn’t one newsletter. But it’s a great little free email journaling subscription that helps me supplement my constantly floundering home journaling efforts. They send me an email on the dates and time I picked, I reply back with my entry . . . and I’m done. Super quick and easy. Why should you journal? It’s good for your brain and body. Research shows it makes you happy. I talk about journaling; I make videos about journaling; I even make actual physical journals, but guess what? I suck at journaling. That’s why I’m always preaching about it. I’m preaching to myself.

Frequency: You pick your own date/time frequency. (I do Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 9 p.m.)

Perfect for: People who already know the benefits of journaling but are having trouble getting into the routine.

Seth Godin’s Blog Posts

Seth is best known as a marketing guru who’s written 19(!) best-selling books. I think of him as this deeply enlightened Yoda spouting pithy and almost-coded bits of wisdom that sometimes fly way over my head and other times hit me like a ton of bricks. I absolutely love listening to him.

Frequency: Daily

Perfect for: Anyone interested in human nature, entrepreneurs, those working without a safety net, and, of course, marketing folks

The Ryan Holiday Reading Recommendation Email

Do you remember when you were a kid and your parents harped on you to read all the time? They got you a bookshelf. They read to you at night. Do you still live with them? If not, who harps on you to read now? Well, Ryan Holiday will. Every month he sends out a list of the five to 10 books he’s consumed together with the not-so-subtle plotline to “Read more books, dummy!” He preaches about how it’s work, your job, your education. His tastes veer towards classics: Stoic philosophy, biographies, translations. “Smart books for smart people.” Yes, I feel really dumb reading his list sometimes. But it always, always gives me a good push. (By the way, I liked Ryan’s email list so much I completely copied it, with his permission, and started my own monthly reading email.)

Frequency: Monthly

Perfect for: Readers looking for the next great book, booksellers, librarians, and book industry folks, anyone aspiring to be a better writer or reader.

Number of subscribers: >100,000