How to watch the 2019 PGA Championship on CBS and TNT live without cable

After Tiger Woods’s big win at the 2019 Masters last month, a lot of people are suddenly into watching golf again. While Woods failed to advance this weekend in the PGA Championship, there are still plenty of reasons to stay tuned. The tournament will continue through Sunday, with two major networks bringing you all the action (inasmuch as action actually happens in golf without Tiger Woods). Here’s the lineup and coverage schedule of the remaining matches:

Saturday, May 18 : 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET — TNT

: 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET — TNT Saturday, May 18 : 2 p.m – 7 p.m. ET — CBS

: 2 p.m – 7 p.m. ET — CBS Sunday, May 19 : 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET — TNT

: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET — TNT Sunday May 19: 2 p.m. 7 p.m. ET — CBS

As you can see, you need access to CBS and TNT to see all the coverage. (Alternatively, the PGA is offering its own limited live stream on the PGA website.)

For cord-cutters who want to watch the TV coverage, you have a few different options. If you have pay-TV credentials from a cable or satellite provider, you can watch the matches through the CBS and TNT websites or via their mobile apps.

For viewers who don’t have login credentials, you can sign up to a streaming service that offers both CBS and TNT. (Reminder, CBS is a broadcast network, and you can watch it for free if you have an over-the-air antenna.) I’ve rounded up some options below. Most of these services are offering free trials and they’re easy to cancel. Now go enjoy your relaxing two days of golf!