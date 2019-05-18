I’ve changed careers multiple times. Here’s my advice for anyone who wants to do the same

But in high school, I discovered my love for business. My first taste was a program I enrolled in my junior and senior year. For half the day, I’d work at a local newspaper, handling the bookkeeping for the classifieds section.

Many people my age were only in it for some cash—but right from the start, I was fascinated by the world of business. I wanted to learn everything I could and explore every facet of it. Since then, I’ve worked in banking, recruiting, and eventually software.

I focused on being a generalist, not a specialist

Early in my career, people always told me to pick one trade and stick with it.

But I didn’t listen, because the prospect of staying in one field forever just didn’t interest me. I deeply value consistent growth and learning and expect every professional experience to be meaningful and challenging. And with those requirements in mind, before taking a new position, I carefully considered how any given route might shape my career path.

I cherished my time at Bank of America, where I grew from a college-kid teller to a branch manager to assistant vice president. But when I saw people who’d been there for 20 or 30 years–their entire professional lives, really–I knew I didn’t want to follow that path. As much as I loved that job and the people I worked with, I just couldn’t envision doing the same thing for so long.

After that realization, I began looking for new opportunities–and found them in lots of different places. I knew that building a career in one narrow field would never satisfy my professional hunger. I also decided that I wanted to eventually lead a company and felt that having a diverse background with different roles in a variety of industries would be a key differentiator.