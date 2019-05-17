Minecraft Earth is coming: Here’s how to apply for the beta from Microsoft

Microsoft is working on an augmented reality version of Minecraft that will bring the block-building craze into the real world.

Minecraft Earth will let users create small scale virtual buildings, Lego-style, and view them through an iPhone or Android phone, as Engadget reports. It will also allow for life-sized Minecraft buildings (or rooms, at least), in which users can team up and fight monsters. In addition to playing amongst themselves, players will be able to find creations made by others.

Minecraft Earth isn’t launching broadly anytime soon, though. Microsoft says it’s starting with a closed beta for players 18 and up this summer, and hasn’t given a release date for wider availability. You can apply for the beta here.