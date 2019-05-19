How to give an elevator story that people actually listen to

You could be anywhere when you bump into someone who is important to your career. It might be your boss’s boss, your CEO, or your key customer. How do you take advantage of this interaction ? After all, you probably don’t have very long to seize the opportunity–maybe 45 seconds at most.

It’s all too easy to go into panic mode. But when you prepare ahead of time, you can turn that chance encounter into a meaningful connection. Here are the steps you should take to be ready with your elevator story, whether you’re in an actual elevator, standing in line at a coffee shop, or walking to your car at a parking lot.

Step 1: Prepare ahead of time

It’s highly likely that when you do have that chance encounter, you’ll find yourself tongue-tied. You can mitigate this by preparing ahead of time. You need to have three or four elevator stories in your back pocket so that you have something you can talk about anytime and anywhere and aren’t forced to think up something on the spot.

Step 2: Think of a story as a conversation—not an event

There’s a difference between telling stories as part of an event and in a conversation. For an event, you need time. You have to set the stage, you have to describe the characters, and you have to build the tension. You usually need minutes, not seconds, and you probably want to think about using props to make your presentation more powerful.

But when you shift your mindset into seeing it as a conversation,

you’ll be able to deliver your elevator story in seconds—not minutes, before the elevator doors open. What’s great about choosing a conversation is that you never have to worry that the person you’re talking to has heard it before, because every conversation is unique.

Step 3: Choose a conversation with someone your audience cares about

Your CEO may want to hear about a conversation with a critical customer. Your head of design may want to hear about your chat with a creative thinker. Your HR director may want to hear about your discussion with a speaker at a compensation conference. By choosing a conversation with someone relevant to your audience, you’ll position yourself as someone who knows how to network with prominent figures. You’ll get a status bump.

If I share a conversation I had over lunch with the new CEO of a major retailer, I am literally at the leadership table. As you probably already know, executives care more than just what you know. They care about who you know.