High-end fitness brand Life Time wants you to live at the gym

Fitness is seeping into everything. For years, fitness junkies have been going to yoga retreats and co-working from their health clubs. Equinox is now making hotels, so you can keep your healthy lifestyle going even when you travel .

But if you’re really going to go big on big, why not just move into the gym?

High-end gym developer Life Time plans to open salubrious residences in Las Vegas, Miami, and Dallas starting in 2020, the company said today. These luxury apartment buildings will be constructed next to new or existing Life Time Fitness clubs, and membership will be built into monthly rents with access to the other 140 locations for workouts when you travel. The company has 1.7 million members paying $190 per month for its gyms.

It’s another sign that the spaces where we live, work out, shop, and learn are all converging as people seek out the ultimate convenience: everything you want within a strolling distance. Lots of landlords and developers are considering how their spaces can be all things to their chosen demographic. What community a person chooses will largely depend on which brand they identify most with.

The We Company, with its collection of WeWork, WeLive, WeGrow, and Rise Properties, is perhaps the most visible brand that has forged ahead into the world of everything-at-your-finger-tips. But other real estate companies have become thoughtful about how they program—much like one might a television channel—properties with a mix of work space, restaurants, fitness studios, and niche retail brands to attract a particular demographic.

They’re also thinking about the way technology can help their tenants get whatever they want. Real estate companies like Tishman Speyer and Rudin Management have built out mobile apps that act as light-weight concierge services to people who live and work in their buildings.

Baby steps

Life Time has slowly been moving toward building an all-encompassing health mecca, taking baby steps through partnerships with residential buildings. Life Time’s Manhattan location sits inside a luxury residence called Sky, where residents have access to a pool, hot tub, cold plunge, steam room, fitness equipment, pilates classes, and a cafe replete with green juice, smoothies, and healthy meals. There’s also a small eating area and, beyond that, a lounge with couches, coffee tables, a sunny deck, and the most important resource of all, WiFi. Sleepy? A nap room with curved loungers and low light will accommodate a quick snooze.