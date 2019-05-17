Now this is something to be grumpy about: Meme superstar Grumpy Cat has died

Meme and animal lovers out there will be saddened to hear that the internet star Grumpy Cat has passed away. The news was revealed by Grumpy Cat’s owners on her official Twitter account. Grumpy Cat’s owners said the feline died on Tuesday, May 14, “at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha.” The cause of death was complications from a recent urinary tract infection.

Some days are grumpier than others… pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

In announcing the passing, Grumpy Cat’s owners said, “Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world–even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere.”

Grumpy Cat, whose given name is “Tardar Sauce,” originally shot to fame in 2012 after one of Grumpy Cat’s owners posted a photo of her on Reddit. She quickly became a meme sensation due to the permanent frown she appeared to wear. Since then, the Grumpy Cat Twitter account has amassed over 1.5 million followers and her Instagram account has over 2 million followers.

Grumpy Cat was 7 years old when she passed away at home in Phoenix.