Five ways to find out if someone is smarter than you (and why you need to know)

According to a well-known story, Amos Tversky , the Israeli Nobel Prize winner who pioneered the scientific study of behavioral economics, was so freakishly smart that he inspired his academic colleagues to create an intelligence test based on him. What was the test? Simple: the sooner you realize that Tversky is smarter than you, the smarter you are. Actually, the test would only be simple for those who were smart enough to understand how smart Tversky was and rather difficult for everyone else. One of the fundamental features of competence is the ability to recognize not just one’s incompetence but also other people’s competence.

Human intelligence is just like height. Some people have more of it than others. However, variations in intelligence are much harder to detect than variations in height. The main reason for this is that, unlike height, intelligence is not always correctly understood. Some see it as people skills, others as success in life or as being book smart. This explains most of the disputes about whether one person is more intelligent than another. People are often referring to different attributes.

A second reason is that no matter how someone defines intelligence, the word itself is socially and emotionally loaded. Nobody wants to be told that they’re not as smart as someone else. This is why people have always resisted scientific attempts to measure intelligence, particularly when they don’t score highly on standardized tests. We are quite defensive about the possibility that we may not be as smart as others, so we are happy to distort reality in our favor to make us seem smart–even just to ourselves. When comparing ourselves to others, we tend to look for information that discredits their intelligence and elevates ours. The less intelligent we are, the more common this is.

Regardless of whether we want to admit it, scientific studies show that we are deeply interested in knowing how smart we are as compared to others. One of the major self-matching criteria for romantic relationships—together with height—is IQ. Not that people give each other an IQ test before deciding to marry them (or report their IQ scores on Tinder), but they are still able to measure their intellectual alignment with a potential partner based on things like education, interests, speed of reasoning, and sense of humor.

Research shows that we are also very quick to evaluate other people’s intelligence. Unfortunately, such evaluations are rarely accurate because they are influenced more by self-serving biases than a desire to know how smart people really are. This is especially true when others are smarter than we are, which explains the complexity of the Tversky intelligence test.

Yet, there are clear benefits to knowing how smart we are as compared to others. We all need to determine how smart our work colleagues, employees, or bosses are in order to work more effectively and make better career choices.

So, how can you get better at evaluating people’s intelligence, and what are the signs that someone may be smarter than you (even if you don’t like it)? Here are five ways science can help.