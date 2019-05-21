MIT’s bold plan to save the Maldives–and the world

Data says that sea levels are rising and islands like the Maldives may disappear forever. Scientists from the Self-Assembly Lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have invented a technology that may avert this disaster by using ingenious submerged devices and the force of nature.

According to Skylar Tibbits, codirector of the Self-Assembly Lab, right now there are three typical planning approaches to sea-level rise and storm surges. First, you can ignore it, which is a terrible idea. The second is to build barriers, walls, jetties, or levies to stop the sea–an approach that is, according to Tibbits, destined to fail. “Nature will almost always win and they are static solutions to a super dynamic problem,” he says over email. The third approach is to dredge sand from the deep ocean and pump it onto our beaches. It’s terrible, too, because it hurts marine life, is extremely energy intensive, and you’re condemned to repeat the process forever. The force of nature of nature is not going to go away, and it will always erode.

But what about if we could use the forces of nature to make the sand accumulate naturally and elevate the islands? What if the rising ocean current could help raise the land itself? This is what the Self-Assembly Lab Team and Invena, a Maldives organization fighting for conservation of the islands, are trying to do with the Growing Islands project.

The 1,192 coral islands that form the 26 atolls of the Maldives are sinking into the Arabian Sea at an alarming rate. The 2007 Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change report predicted that sea levels for the country will rise about 23 inches by 2100, which means that 200 islands will sink, and the others will suffer greatly.

The MIT Self-Assembly Lab team — Nitzan Zilberman, Heather Nelson, Amelia Wong, Emile Therault-Shay, Bjorn Sparrman, Schendy Kernizan, Jared Laucks, and Skylar Tibbits — and the Invena’s Maldives team — Sarah Dole, Hassan Maniku, Ali Amir, Mommo Maniku, Fahad Shiham — want to change the course. Together, they are testing a system of underwater structures that look like two walls in an X plan. Strategically positioned according to currents, these structures will use the energy of waves to accumulate sand in different locations. They want to use this technology, which builds on the experience of the Self-Assembly Lab work for nearly a decade, to grow new islands and rebuild existing beaches.

“All of our work is based on taking simple materials, activating them with forces in their environment, like heat, moisture, pressure, wind, waves etc, in order to promote their structures to transform/assemble/reconfigure and otherwise do awesome things that they otherwise wouldn’t do,” Tibbits explains.

Instead of setting up artificial walls to fight the dynamic nature of the sea, he believes that we can use the force of waves and storms to make new land to emerge from the ocean to stop the islands from disappearing under the water.