I’m a black engineer and these are three ways I’ve learned to overcome career odds

Engineering is in my DNA. But as an African American, I may never have turned my natural aptitude into successfully doing my life’s work at the technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton if I hadn’t found it within myself to seize every chance I had to expand my network, be mentored, and keep learning.

Unfortunately, too few members of certain minority communities get the opportunity to develop their own DNA and participate in STEM careers today. Blacks and Hispanics are particularly underrepresented, overall, in the STEM workforce, according to Pew Research Center. Of all adults 25 and older who are employed in STEM jobs, 69% are white, while just 9% are black, and 7% are Hispanic. Among those in engineering jobs, the disparities are even wider, with 73% white, 5% black, and 8% Hispanic.

This lack of diversity must be changed. Study after study has shown that the strength of an organization is highly influenced by the diversity of life experience and thinking of its members. Diversity is just good business. When it comes to STEM talent, I believe it’s a national imperative.

Recently, I received the Black Engineer of the Year Award, the 33rd engineer to win this distinction out of more than 10,000 nominated since 1986. It was an emotional evening, and as I accepted my award, I wondered about the foundation for the next generation of engineers. By sharing my 30-year journey–where I’ve worked across all of Booz Allen Hamilton’s market sectors and now lead its Justice, Homeland Security, and Transportation business–I hope I can encourage other aspiring STEM workers to take control of their own careers.

The foundation of my STEM career was built very early on. I grew up in a large family with parents who set high expectations. My father was a pastor, but he was also a skilled machinist. My mother was a homemaker, seamstress, and “first lady” in our church. They taught us the values of faith, hard work, and continuous learning. They supported my siblings and me by working multiple jobs, so as a child I often found myself out on “projects” with my father, which is where I learned to tinker. Only later did I realize that I had a knack for fixing things that grew as I was exposed to more in the classroom and in my grandfather’s garage. Here’s what I suspected years ago and know with absolute certainty today: I like figuring out how stuff works and solving problems. It’s what makes me tick.

While I benefitted from this solid family foundation, the broader problem for others is that few minorities are exposed to–much less encouraged to explore–STEM fields to find it within themselves. When I do mentor others, I offer this advice: