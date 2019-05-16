How to watch The Big Bang Theory finale on CBS without cable

Given the media’s recent obsession with all things Game of Thrones, you’d be forgiven if you missed the news that an even more popular show is also riding into the sunset this week. CBS’s long-running sitcom The Big Bang Theory may not have the critical or cultural cache of HBO’s epic fantasy series, but it gets better ratings and boasts higher-paid actors. It’s also likely to live on in lucrative syndicated perpetuity, as many a network sitcom has before it.

The series finale of The Big Bang Theory will air tonight (May 16, 2019) in a two-part episode beginning at 8 p.m. on CBS. At 9:30, the network will also air a special retrospective Big Bang Theory: Unraveling the Mystery, in which the stars of the series will reminisce about the best moments.

If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to stream the episode on your smart TV or computer, you have a few ways to do that. The CBS website or mobile apps on iOS or Android let you stream the network online, but you’ll need a pay-TV login to take advantage of those options. For viewers who don’t have a cable or satellite TV provider, you can sign up for CBS All Access or a standalone streaming service that offers CBS as part of a bundle.

Here are a few of the best services that offer CBS:

Most of those services are offering free trials, so you can try them out and cancel if you’re not happy with them. Alternatively, if you live in select areas, you can try Locast, a nonprofit streaming service that offers broadcast networks for free in some areas.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that CBS is technically free, so if you have an over-the-air antenna, you can watch it the old-fashioned way.